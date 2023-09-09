Elite military members need community’s help

You may not know them, but Combat Controllers have fought for you in some of the most hostile areas in the world. But now that they’re home, they need your help.

Have you heard of Combat Controllers?

According to the U.S. Air Force, they’re “battlefield Airmen assigned to special tactics squadrons. They are trained special operations forces and certified FAA air traffic controllers. The mission of a combat controller is to deploy, undetected, into combat and hostile environments to establish assault zones or airfields, while simultaneously conducting air traffic control, fire support, command and control, direct action, counter-terrorism, foreign internal defense, humanitarian assistance and special reconnaissance in the joint arena.”

Basically, CCTs do it all. They defend the U.S. in the air, on the ground and in the waters. However, many people don’t know they exist. That’s a problem, because when CCTs return home after being deployed, many of them struggle to find their way.

That’s what happened with Eric Hohman, a native San Antonian and retired Combat Controller. He spoke with KSAT about his difficulty adjusting to civilian life.

“It was hard to get in front of people and tell about what I did, or talk about my teammates or some of the missions that we’ve done. But the public needs to know, because if it wasn’t for [Combat Controllers], there would be a lot more dead operators,” Hohman said.

Hohman admitted he still struggles with survivor’s guilt.

“The hardest part of knowing that there was these great guys that you were with...you suffered together through the pipeline, and then you went to war and you came back, and and he was just killed,” he said.

After his experience and hearing the experiences of his fellow CCTs upon returning home, Hohman created the First There Foundation; the nonprofit connects CCTs with career, financial, and mental health resources. It also helps the families of fallen CCTs.

“[We’ve] sent out baby blankets when [their families] have babies. Gold Star families, we check on them,” Hohman said.

The First There Foundation is in its second year. It’s already helped dozens of CCTs. But Hohman told KSAT so many more ex-CCTs need help.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the nonprofit is holding a fundraiser. If you’d like to donate to the First There Foundation, click here.

