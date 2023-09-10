101º
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

PHOTOS: Storms bring flashes of lightning across San Antonio

You can share your storm photos to KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or on KSAT.com.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Late night show across the Southside a brief but welcomed rain. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain made its way into the San Antonio area with a few isolated storms in parts of the city and Hill Country Saturday night.

Some residents saw about half an inch to an inch of rainfall, along with some lightning, gusty winds, and even some small hail.

Many viewers quickly captured the moment lightning struck and shared them through KSAT Connect.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

robertboy

Lightning ⚡️ out in Lakeside on Southeast side

San Antonio
sallysal

Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio
Justin Horne
San Antonio

Beautiful lightning storm tonight over by Donaldson road. Shot By: Abraham Castillo

San Antonio
SosaE

lightning in universal city 78148

Rogers
Erik Taylor
San Antonio
Judith

Amazing light show near Shavano Park!

San Antonio

In the week ahead, isolated storms are possible. READ: The latest forecast from YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

