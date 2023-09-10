PHOTOS: Storms bring flashes of lightning across San Antonio

Late night show across the Southside a brief but welcomed rain.

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain made its way into the San Antonio area with a few isolated storms in parts of the city and Hill Country Saturday night.

Some residents saw about half an inch to an inch of rainfall, along with some lightning, gusty winds, and even some small hail.

Many viewers quickly captured the moment lightning struck and shared them through KSAT Connect.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

robertboy Lightning ⚡️ out in Lakeside on Southeast side 15 hours ago 0 San Antonio

Beautiful lightning storm tonight over by Donaldson road. Shot By: Abraham Castillo 14 hours ago 0 San Antonio

In the week ahead, isolated storms are possible. READ: The latest forecast from YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.