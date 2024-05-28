Man accused of letting dog bite other man in neck during argument indicted 8 months after attack

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of letting his dog maul another man during an argument last September has been indicted in the case.

Marcus Davila, 40, has been formally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and attack by dog with serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

The indictment includes a repeat offender enhancement because Davila has a previous felony conviction which could increase the punishment for the offenses to first-and-second-degree felonies.

Investigators said that as Davila argued with Raymond Zamora, 53, on Sept. 21 near the intersection of North Colorado and West Martin, Davila “intentionally allowed his large dog to attack the victim.”

Zamora had serious lacerations to the left side of his neck and required multiple surgeries.

Davila’s dog, a cane corso, was taken into the custody of ACS that day and a judge later ruled for the dog to be euthanized.

Davila was released on bond as he waited for the case to go to a grand jury.

That indictment took eight months and was one of thousands of unindicted backlogged cases deemed “high risk” by the DA’s office because they involve violent crimes and repeat offenders.

KSAT reported earlier this month that the High Risk Intake Team is falling short of the goal that DA Joe Gonzales told Bexar County Commissioner’s Court it would hit by May.

According to the DA’s Office, as of May 6, 2024, the backlog of cases stood at 4,945, which is a reduction of about 22%, short of Gonzales’ goal which was about 40%.

The DA’s office said indictments in 2024 are up 42% compared to last year.