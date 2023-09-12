Bexar County Commissioners Court approves $2.96 billion budget

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a $2.96 billion budget for the 2023-2024 year.

The budget focused on public safety and improving employee compensation and benefits, a news release said.

Most employees received a pay increase of about 3.5%. Employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement will receive an increase for each year they have been in their current positions.

A new Performance Pay Program will be introduced where employees may receive up to a 5% salary increase in fiscal year 2024-2025.

For non-exempt employees, a Step Pay Plan will be developed that could net them an average of 3% salary increase.

Both the Performance Pay Program and the Step Pay Plan apply only to employees not covered by the collective bargaining agreement.

The budget also provides $3.02 million for 50 law enforcement positions, which include 36 law enforcement patrol deputies, six sergeants, and eight investigators. The budget also allocated $2.35 million for 16 deputy constable positions to be divided by each of the four precincts.

“The Court continues to show its support for law enforcement,” Judge Peter Sakai said. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of all Bexar County residents.”

The commissioners court also approved $88.3 million for 55 key capital improvement projects.

The projects include $10 million to help fund improvements for the Defense Health Agency, a joint, integrated combat support agency that enables the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services.

Additional funding of $3 million is made available for a new county park in northwestern Precinct 1 off Talley Road, another $4.5 million was allocated for a new satellite office in Precinct 2, and investments are made into flood control improvements in our suburban cities.

