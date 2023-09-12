SAPD identifies officer shot by suspect with extensive criminal history

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified Jose Bernal Rodriguez as the officer who was shot on Sept. 5 on the Southwest Side.

Bernal Rodriguez, a four-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital in stable condition following the shooting and is still recovering from his injuries, SAPD spokesperson Washington Moscoso said Tuesday.

According to Chief William McManus, Bernal Rodriguez observed a suspect and attempted to stop him when the suspect ran. That suspect was later identified as 29-year-old Dominic Rubio.

Preliminary information from police states that Rubio was wanted on two felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violation of a protective order, Bexar County Jail records show.

Police said Bernal Rodriguez approached Rubio near Iroquois St. and Ute, not far from Interstate 35 and Palo Alto Road, when Rubio allegedly brandished a shotgun and shot Bernal Rodriguez in the arm and torso.

Rubio was subsequently arrested on a charge of attempted capital murder of a police officer and booked on $1 million bond.

He has been remanded without bond, meaning he can’t get out of jail for his protective order violation charge, booking records show.

The shooting on Sept. 5 brought the total number of SAPD officers shot to five in 12 days in San Antonio. Additionally, one officer shot himself while pursuing an armed suspect during the same 12-day period.

Editor’s note: The video attached to this article is from a previous report.

Read more:

A decade of crimes: Suspect accused of shooting SAPD officer has extensive criminal history, short prison stints

Suspect charged in shooting of SAPD officer on Southwest Side identified