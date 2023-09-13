Alamo Sacristy reopening following multi-year closure

FILE - Tourists enter Mission San Antonio de Valero, better known as The Alamo. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) (Robert Alexander, Robert Alexander)

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Sacristy is reopening on Wednesday following a multiple-year closure and it will include a new exhibit.

The Sacristy is slated to open to the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday and admission is free.

The new exhibit will show the Sacristy’s evolution from the Mission Era to the Battle of the Alamo, to today. It will be immersive with media projections and a soundscape, a news release states.

“Nestled within the revered walls of the Alamo Church, the Sacristy has silently witnessed significant historical moments throughout its storied existence,” the release states.

Admission to the Sacristy is free thanks to the Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation, but reservations are required. Admission to the Alamo Church is also free.

For more information on admission, click here.

The reopening of the Sacristy comes amid a makeover of the Alamo Plaza.

The renovations include a new 24,000-square-foot Alamo Collections Center, which opened in March, and an Alamo Visitor Center and Museum that will open in 2026.

Construction is ongoing on the Plaza de Valero, what officials call the “gateway to the historic site.” The plaza will have gathering spaces and a pavilion for community events.