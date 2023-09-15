Behind the Kitchen Door: Pei Wei location temporarily closed in July due to roach infestation

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Asian diner with a history of high scores was forced to temporarily shut down recently due to a roach infestation and not having hot water.

KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber found the business was open for business and under new management when he stopped by to see if they had corrected the problems health inspectors found behind their kitchen door.

Pei Wei Asian Diner

Pei-Wei Asian Diner, located in the 900 block of East Basse, was temporarily shut down by a health inspector in late July following a routine inspection.

The biggest issues were that the business had no hot water and a significant roach infestation.

According to the Metro Health inspection report, roaches were found on food contact surfaces, including utensils and to-go plates.

In addition, the ice machine’s interior was soiled, and the kitchen’s walls, floors and ceilings were dirty.

The inspector gave them a score of 84 and told them to contact the health department for reopening when the issues were corrected.

Gerber stopped by the location this week to ask some questions. Manager Kover Hernandez said he wasn’t working at the location at the time of the inspection, but it’s the reason why he works there now.

“I was brought into this restaurant after that issue to help with all the cleaning up and it’s all taken care of,” Hernandez said. “The team that was in here before, I guess, just wasn’t keeping up with what they were supposed to, but it’s not a worry anymore. We haven’t seen a roach probably since we opened back up four weeks ago.”

T. Jin’s China Diner

T. Jin’s China Diner, located in the 100 block of SW Loop 410, comes in with a 79.

Raw meat in a cooler was way too warm at 71 degrees. Meanwhile, a cold hold unit was also too warm, and so was all the food inside, and a container of lettuce was on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

They were also told to stop using unapproved chemicals for pest control, and they needed to deep clean the wall next to the grill to remove grease buildup.

Spice Grill and Bar

Spice Grill and Bar, located at 220 Broadway, earned a 74.

They had to toss out foods in a reach-in cold hold unit that was too warm.

None of the employees had food handler certificates.

There were dead roaches found in a storage area.

The business was told to clean the inside of the reach-in coolers and fix missing tiles on the walls and ceiling in the kitchen.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections 7/23-7/29

Mod Pizza Westover Marketplace, 100

8211 State Hwy 151

---------------------------------

Mama’s Kitchen, 100

504 W Hildebrand

---------------------------------

Wingstop, 100

6998 S Zarzamora St

---------------------------------

Velvet Taco Rim, 100

5515 N 1604 W

---------------------------------

Raising Cane’s Restaurant, 100

5630 Walzem Rd

---------------------------------

Yatzil Mexican Restaurant, 99

502 S Zarzamora St

---------------------------------

Sylvia’s Mexican Restaurant, 98

6019 Rittiman

---------------------------------

Starbucks Coffee, 97

2414 Harry Wurzbach

---------------------------------

La Madeleine, 96

722 NW loop 410

---------------------------------

Bowlero San Antonio, 95

13307 US 281 Hwy

---------------------------------

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 94

5515 Tezel Rd

---------------------------------

Famous Wok, 93

6301 NW loop 410

---------------------------------

Wen Wah, 92

531 N New Braunfels

---------------------------------

Tia’s Tacos Hut, 91

5423 Evers Rd

---------------------------------

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 90

1005 Old Hwy 90 W

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here