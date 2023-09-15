Man, 2 children displaced after fire spreads at South Side home, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his two children have been displaced following a South Side house fire overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around midnight at a home in the 100 block of East Theo Avenue, not far from South Flores Street and West Malone Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the home. The fire started outside the home in back of the house and then spread to the rest of the home, fire officials said.

Firefighters said the man smelled the smoke and then got his children out and called 911. No injuries were reported.

The SAFD said the family will now have to find a new place to stay. A fire investigation team will try and determine exactly what sparked the blaze.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.