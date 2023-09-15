North Side home destroyed by overnight fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A North Side home is a total loss after a fire started in a garage overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Big Tree Drive, not far from Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the majority of the house in flames. They were able to eventually put out the fire.

Fire officials said the blaze may have originated inside the garage. It’s unclear exactly what sparked the flames.

A man was inside the home at the time, but he was able to get safely out. He said he smelled smoke before eventually realizing there was a fire in the garage. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has since been called in, to help find the man a place to stay.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Fire investigators will now try and determine what sparked the flames.