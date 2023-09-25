San Antonio area students showcase 10 short films at Carver Community Cultural Center

After weeks of learning about directing, producing and acting, some San Antonio area students are bringing their films to the community.

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of learning about directing, producing and acting, some San Antonio area students are bringing their films to the community.

Jireh White is one of the students whose film will be shown at the Carver Community Cultural Center this week.

“My experience was the best thing I could’ve ever asked for,” White said.

He is one of the students part of the Eastside Youth Content Creators Program.

The free, eight-week program is a partnership between Alamo City Studios and the City of San Antonio.

“For the full eight weeks, they had the full run of what it would be to make a movie. From beginning to end,” Deewayne Goodloe, the instructor said.

Local students will showcase 10 short films from drama, comedy to horror.

Goodloe says the program has provided different opportunities for high school students.

“We had a bunch of students go through last year that actually benefited hugely and pick up a couple of internships. A number of their films were entered into film festivals,” Goodloe said.

This year’s showcase takes place on Wednesday at 6 p.m and it’s free to attend.

White hopes his film connects with audiences and he has big dreams.

“I would love to keep script writing and keep film writing, but my true ultimate passion is to act and be on stage and be in movies,” White said.