Boerne gymnastics coach sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex crimes

Michael Spiller, 74, was arrested Nov. 18, 2022

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

BOERNE, Texas – A gymnastics and summer camp coach in Boerne will spend 10 years in prison after authorities said he sexually abused multiple young girls.

Michael Spiller, 74, was arrested on Nov. 18, 2022, for indecency with a child.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, a judge handed down four 10-year prison sentences for Spiller that will run concurrently. He must also register as a sex offender.

Boerne police said Spiller abused the children while they attended his “Circus Arts for Kids” camp, held at the Boerne Gymnastics Center. A victim reported Spiller to police, claiming the abuse happened when she was either 12 or 13 years old.

According to a previous KSAT report, police said they received more reports of sexual assault and molestation involving Spiller beginning in 2001. Multiple victims have since come forward.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

