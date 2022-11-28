Gymnastics, summer camp coach in Boerne accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls, police say

The Boerne Police Department has arrested a gymnastics and summer camp coach who they say sexually abused children while they attended a Boerne-area summer camp program.

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Police Department has arrested a gymnastics and summer camp coach who they say sexually abused children while they attended a Boerne-area summer camp program.

Michael Spiller, 74, was taken into custody on November 18.

According to police, Spiller allegedly abused the children while the young girls attended his “Circus Arts for Kids” camp that took place at the Boerne Gymnastics Center. A victim came forward and told the Boerne Police Department that the abuse happened when she was either 12 or 13 years old.

A press release said reports of sexual assault and molestation began in 2001, current with the camp’s setup in multiple cities. The most recent allegations were made this year and multiple girls have since come forward, police said.

Spiller is charged with indecency with a child.

The Kendall County District Attorney’s Office says they believe additional victims may be unidentified. Anyone who was harmed or has additional information about the case should contact the Boerne Police Department at 830-249-8645.

The Boerne Gymnastics Center refused to comment on the allegations.

READ MORE: