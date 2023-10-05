How to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 7 election. Voter registration deadline is Oct. 10

File: The deadline is April 6 if you want to vote in the May 6 election

It’s not a presidential election year, but there are still some important things on the Nov. 7 ballot.

If you want your voice to be heard, you’ll want to check to make sure you’re registered to vote by the Oct. 10 deadline.

Early voting runs from Oct. 23-Nov. 3. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27 (received, not postmarked).

Any U.S. citizen who is 18 by Nov. 7 AND registered to vote by the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline can vote, with a few exceptions prohibited by law.

🗳 FULL BALLOT: Nov. 7 state constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election

How to know if you’re registered to vote

You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

How to register to vote if you’re not already registered

What to do if you lost your voter registration card

If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Early voting starts Oct. 23-Nov. 3, or you can vote on election day on Nov. 7.

If you plan to vote absentee, you have until Oct. 27 to request a ballot.

Dates & Deadlines for the Tuesday, November 7, 2023 election

Tuesday, Oct. 10- Last day to register to vote.

Monday, Oct. 23 - First day of early voting.

Friday, Oct. 27 - Last day to apply for a ballot by mail. (Must be received , not postmarked by this date.)

Friday, Nov. 3 - Last day of early voting.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the fifth day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the sixth day after Election Day.