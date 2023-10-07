75º
CareLink program gets $1.5M grant to continue helping children get health care coverage

Program provides guidance for families who have been denied health care coverage, need additional help filling out application

Patty Santos, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

University Health's CareLink program received a $1.5 million federal grant to continue its community outreach and connect families to health insurance.

SAN ANTONIO – There are hardworking families in San Antonio that simply can’t stretch their paychecks enough to afford health care coverage for their children, but Nora Silva and her team at University Health’s CareLink program are stepping in to help.

“They might be able to get a roof over their head and some food on the table. But the extras to be able to provide, or maybe they’re in a place where their work doesn’t offer an insurance plan,” Silva said of the families she helps.

CareLink provides guidance for families who have been denied health care coverage or need additional help filling out the application process.

The CareLink program was awarded a $1.5 million Connecting Kids to Coverage grant, which it has received in the past, to continue to support its work for the next three years.

Silva said their work also focuses on educating specific communities about accessing health care and the services available.

To find out how to get help, visit the CareLink website or call CareLink Member Services at 210-358-3350.

