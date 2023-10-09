Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in apartment parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in an apartment parking lot early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after midnight at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Thousand Oaks Drive, not far from Highway 281.

According to police, the man was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said the victim might have been shot during an argument. There is no suspect information, however.

SAPD said they are talking to several possible witnesses who might have seen something.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.