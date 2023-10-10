Abandoned home just east of downtown likely to be demolished after overnight fire, officials say

Abandoned home just east of downtown likely to be demolished after overnight fire, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned single-story house just east of downtown will likely be destroyed following a house fire late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Austin Street, not far from North Hackberry Street and Interstate 37.

Firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department said they arrived to find a house fully-engulfed in flames. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Authorities say the city will now likely have to demolish the home. The cause of the fire is not currently known. There were no reported injuries.

An arson investigation team is currently working to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.