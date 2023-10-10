Man accused of helping son, daughter dump body of slain woman given 8-year plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man accused of helping his son and daughter move a body was given an eight-year plea deal.

Frank Rangel was expected to begin his trial on a felony drug charge Tuesday, but the state offered him a plea deal.

Rangel, his son, Adam Rangel, and daughter, Alysson Paredes, were charged with concealing a human corpse last year.

Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were booked into the Bexar County jail early Monday on a charge of concealing a corpse. (KSAT)

Gloria Martinez, 19, was found dead inside a bin outside a vacant West Side home in August 2022.

In court, Rangel pleaded guilty to the concealing a human corpse charge and admitted to the judge that he helped move the bin Martinez was in from one location to another.

Rangel’s plea deal grouped together several different charges Rangel had pending.

Two weeks ago, Adam Rangel was given an eight-year plea deal, and Allyson Paredes was given a two-year plea deal.

As of now, nobody has been charged in Martinez’s murder.