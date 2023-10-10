Scharf-Zeldes to preside over new Bexar County Probate Court 3

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday selected Barbie Scharf-Zeldes as judge for the newly established Probate Court 3.

Scharf-Zeldes has prior experience in probate. In December 2021, she was named associate judge of Probate 1, where she conducted hearings and trials on a variety of areas in probate, guardianship and mental health.

A committee was tasked with evaluating eight original applicants for Probate Court 3 Judge. The panel then chose four candidates to interview before selecting two finalists for commissioners to decide upon.

“We had two excellent finalists to choose from,” Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said. “I have known Judge Scharf-Zeldes for a number of years, respect her knowledge and have no doubt that she will serve the citizens of Bexar County with grace and dignity.”

Scharf-Zeldes is a graduate of Brandeis University and earned her law degree at St. Mary’s University in 1993.

