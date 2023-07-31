Newly created Bexar County probate court seeks judge

SAN ANTONIO – Applications are now being accepted for a judge to preside over the newly created Bexar County Probate Court #3.

Bexar County currently has two probate courts and is now adding a third.

The probate courts are tasked with:

Probating the wills of deceased persons

Declaring the heirs of deceased persons who die without a will

Establishing guardianships for incapacitated persons

Handling court-ordered mental health cases (Probate Court 1)

Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. The application form is available online on the county’s website. Additional information for potential applicants is also available there.

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

The Bexar County Probate #3 Judiciary Selection Committee, which was authorized by the Bexar County Commissioners Court, will consider applicants for the position.

The committee will present a selection of candidates to the Commissioners Court, which will vote and decide who the judge will be.

You can review the application form below:

