14K+ people reported their vehicles stolen in 2023, SAPD data shows

According to SAPD data, more than 14,000 people in San Antonio were victims of vehicle thefts from January 2023 to September 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department data shows a rise in property crimes, with motor vehicle thefts leading the way.

Business owner Jesus Torres says he works hard to live in a safe neighborhood and have nice cars and was shocked when he walked out of his front door 10 days ago to see his vehicles were missing.

“When we opened our door, both of our cars were gone. Now I have to be paying for rental out of pocket because I don’t have rental with my insurance company,” Torres said.

He’s spread the word on social media, hoping someone can help him find his 2018 dark green Chevy Silverado and red 2017 Lexus NX200T.

“It’s caused, obviously, a financial burden on myself. And also, I mean, these are just material things, but it also leaves you with an emotional burden,” Torres said.

Data provided by SAPD during October 10th, 2023 Public Safety Committee. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

During a Public Safety presentation Tuesday, SAPD Chief William McManus said Kia and Hyundai owners continue to be targets, seeing a significant jump in those vehicle thefts to over 600 Hyundais reported stolen in the last two years and over 4,600 KIA reports.

Comparing notes with neighbors, Torres believes the culprits were teenagers. As the thefts continue, he worries about the victims and suspects.

“It’s just a matter of time. They’re going to bump into the wrong person, and something bad is going to happen,” he said.

