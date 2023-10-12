72º
San Antonio family looking forward to sharing ofrenda at Muertos fest

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Muertos Fest, Dia de los Muertos

SAN ANTONIO – The largest Dia de Los Muertos festival in Texas is returning to Hemisfair Park.

Now that Civic Park is open this year, organizers expect more space for ofrendas, local art vendors and live performances. It’s all happening Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29.

Last year, 130,000 people attended Muertos Fest, and organizers say they’re excited because they have much more space for people’s ofrendas, or alters.

“It reflects our growth, and it reflects San Antonio’s embracing of the celebration,” Mendiola said.

Diana Garcia makes an ofrenda for her mother every year. She said it started as artistic therapy, and now she feels like making an altar brings her closer to her roots.

“Every year, you know, that we’ve participated since then, we reveal a piece of my mother and his grandmother’s that, again, we rediscovered. And we just have to share with people,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s altar will sit alongside 80 other ofrendas.

Muertos Festival Art Director Jim Mendiola said people who don’t make an ofrenda will have an opportunity to share their loved ones’ stories through a central community altar.

“Over the course of two days, it grows and grows. People have flowers and their photos. So that’s the part that’s kind of organic and natural,” Mendiola said.

