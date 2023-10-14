79º
Man hospitalized after possibly running red light, crashing into 2 other vehicles

The 30-year-old man is in critical condition; no other injuries reported

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

A three-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A three-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., Friday, in the 9400 block of Culebra Road.

Police said a silver car was heading southbound on Culebra when it may have run a red light. A red vehicle was pulling out of a gas station in the area at the same time and collided with the silver car.

During the collision, both vehicles hit a truck heading northbound, according to SAPD.

The driver of the silver vehicle, the 30-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. The other two drivers involved were uninjured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.