Man hospitalized after possibly running red light, crashing into 2 other vehicles

SAN ANTONIO – A three-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m., Friday, in the 9400 block of Culebra Road.

Police said a silver car was heading southbound on Culebra when it may have run a red light. A red vehicle was pulling out of a gas station in the area at the same time and collided with the silver car.

During the collision, both vehicles hit a truck heading northbound, according to SAPD.

The driver of the silver vehicle, the 30-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. The other two drivers involved were uninjured.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

