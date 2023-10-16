‘Like a machine gun’: Neighbors react to deadly shooting in east Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A ricochet of bullets pierced through a quiet East Side neighborhood early Sunday morning.

“Like a machine gun,” said neighbor Joy Johnson. “Just rapid fire.”

Just down the street is where the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a young man dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso..

Deputies found a man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s lying in the front yard of a home in the 6300 block of Candlewick Court.

BCSO officials said they don’t believe the victim had any connection to the home.

“It’s a pretty safe neighborhood, but it’s scary now after that,” said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified out of fear. “But I do understand that there’s other people that come here to visit, you know, someone, and they might not have good intentions.”

BCSO officials said they still don’t know who is responsible for the fatal shooting.

They ask anyone with information to call 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.