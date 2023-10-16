Neighbors shaken after suspect is accused of decapitating man, butchering dog

Bradley Dimmick, 35, is charged with murder and cruelty to non-livestock animals. He's accused of butchering a man and dog.

SAN ANTONIO – People who live in a neighborhood just a few miles from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland are shaken by a bizarre and brutal murder case.

San Antonio police discovered the bodies of a 65-year-old man and his dog inside their home, located in the 2100 block of San Lucas Street, last Friday.

An arrest warrant affidavit spells out the gory details, describing both killings as what amounts to the man and dog being butchered. It also says the man was decapitated.

Police arrested Bradley Dimmick, 35, the same day.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad,” said Pete Deneergaard, a neighbor who was walking his own dog Monday morning. “It’s hard to speak words to add or subtract on that. I don’t know what to tell you.”

The affidavit spells out the whole story, although it does not mention the specific relationship between Dimmick and the victim. Neighbors speculated that they are related.

The court document says officers became aware of the case after stopping Dimmick in another neighborhood about a mile from the crime scene.

It says police initially had received a report about a suspicious person who was looking into cars in the 500 block of Demya Drive.

When they were questioning Dimmick about that, he suddenly blurted out that he had just killed someone, the affidavit says.

Officers, at first, had trouble believing Dimmick. However, they later went to the home on San Lucas Street and discovered the man and dog dead inside the home.

Deneergaard arrived at his home shortly beforehand Friday. His wife and son, though, were stopped by the crime scene that police later set up.

“There was a blockade from this stump to that tree stump over there. Police wouldn’t let them come in,” he said.

Dimmick was booked into the Bexar County jail on charges of murder and cruelty to non-livestock animals.

He is being held on bonds totaling $1.5 million.