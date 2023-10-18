Admission for Zoo Boo is $8 on Friday for Locals Day

Zoo Boo! is returning for the Halloween season.

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to visit the San Antonio Zoo’s Zoo Boo, you can visit on Friday for just $8.

The zoo is offering discounted admission on Oct. 20 for all Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day. Friday also marks International Sloth Day.

“Locals Days allows even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in a news release.

You can purchase your Locals Day zoo tickets online, as long as you have proof of Bexar County residency like an ID or utility bill.

Zoo Boo, which is a family-friendly, non-scary Halloween celebration, is included in standard admission. It includes costume parties, live music, dance parties and more.

Zoo Boo takes place from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you’re not able to make it to the zoo on Friday, there are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Days events are:

November 24

December 4

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, follow this link.

