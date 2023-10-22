2 men arrested in connection with fatal August shooting at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an East Side apartment complex, according to an arrest affidavit.

Scottie Ferguson, 34, and Dmantrey Massengale, 21, are both charged with murder stemming from a shooting on Aug. 8.

San Antonio police were called to the 1500 block of Upland Road, where officers found 33-year-old Eddie Edwards Jr. with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shortly after, officers in another area responded to a shooting in progress call in the 1300 block of Culebra Road near Northwest 18th Street.

Officials said Massengale was in a white SUV when he flagged down an ambulance with a gunshot wound to his left arm. The SUV fled right after he got out of the car.

Massengale told officers he was shot at an apartment on Upland Road.

Investigators said his statements were not consistent with video surveillance from the complex.

Video showed Massengale and Ferguson in the white SUV with a third person who hasn’t been named, parked at the complex near the road.

The footage then showed the two walking alongside the third person and waiting in the hallway. The third person walked into Edwards’ apartment.

Police said Massengale can be seen in the video looking up at the unit as if he was waiting for something.

After a few minutes of waiting, police said Massengale and Ferguson, in a white balaclava mask, walked into Edwards’ apartment.

About 30 seconds later, the two are seen running out of the unit and into the SUV, the affidavit states. The third person fled on foot.

Investigators said both men were officially connected to the case through evidence collected at the scene, alongside multiple surveillance footage videos.

Massengale was wearing the same clothes collected as evidence at the hospital where he was treated for his gunshot, as seen in surveillance footage. Ferguson’s cellphone was also collected at the scene, an affidavit said.

Ferguson admitted to being with Massengale the night of the shooting, telling investigators they were confronted by Edwards when they entered his apartment, which is when he said the shooting happened.

Both men also told police they went into the apartment uninvited.

Records show Ferguson is being held at the Bexar County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

Records for Massengale have yet to be updated with a bond amount.