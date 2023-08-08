79º
San Antonio police investigating 2 shootings overnight that may be connected

Man found shot on Culebra Road matched description given at another shooting scene

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Culebra Road shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people found wounded in two different parts of the city may in fact be connected to the same shooting scene, according to San Antonio police.

Police say they didn’t discover a possible connection until they found out about a second overnight shooting.

Both of the men shot are now being treated at an area hospital.

SAPD said a man flagged down an ambulance on Culebra Road near Northwest 18th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told paramedics he had been shot.

Officers arrived and found he had been dropped off at that location, but the shooting happened at an apartment on the city’s East Side.

Police said they also previously had responded to a shooting call about 15 minutes prior at an apartment located on Upland Road. At that location, they found another man who had been shot in the chest. That victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say they were told the shooter took off in a car.

They are still trying to verify if the two shootings are connected.

The man who they found shot on Culebra Road was wearing clothing that matched a description they were given at the Upland Road shooting scene, authorities say.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

