Man arrested after trying to meet with underage girl near school, SAPD says

A man was arrested after he tried to meet up with an underage girl near a local school, according to San Antonio police.

Anthony Martinez, 46, was taken into custody Thursday as part of an undercover operation. He was charged with online solicitation of a minor - meets with intent of sexual conduct.

Police said Martinez was communicating with someone who he believed was a young girl. Instead, it was an undercover officer.

Martinez went to a local school to meet up with the young female “to engage in sexual conduct” but was instead confronted by detectives and patrol officers, SAPD said.

Martinez was booked and taken to the Bexar County Jail.

As of Friday, Bexar County court records show Martinez was released after he paid a $50,000 bond.

