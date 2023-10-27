Altar dedicated to victims of gun violence placed at Main Plaza

An altar to honor the victims of gun violence has been placed at Main Plaza in front of City Council Chambers.

SAN ANTONIO – Patricia Castillo is passionate about saving lives by stopping gun violence. The executive director of the Peace Initiative is rallying other local grassroots to honor those in our communities killed by firearms.

“This is a city center issue,” Castillo said. “This should be at the forefront of our concern in front of city hall, in front of everybody, church, those who govern everybody needs to be concerned about this.”

“Remind our city how these people were important to us, and they’re gone,” she said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 8 out of 9 homicides they’re investigating this year involve firearms.

San Antonio Police says to date, there have been 135 homicides reported this year. They couldn’t say how many of them involved firearms.

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of firearm deaths in Texas has been on the rise for several years. In 2021, more than 4,600 Texans were killed by firearms.

Castillo and other grassroots groups are standing behind the weapon exchange program hosted by Councilman John Courage, set to take place next month.

“We’ve got to start somewhere we can’t just sit idly by while people are being killed,” Castillo said.

