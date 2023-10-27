Woman hit by vehicle, killed while walking on Loop 410 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while walking across Loop 410 on the South Side on Thursday evening.

San Antonio police said the 40-year-old woman was walking from north to south in the 10500 block of SE Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

A vehicle approached the woman from a hill crest and slowed down, but a Toyota Rav4 behind that vehicle switched lanes to go around the slowing vehicle.

Police said the Rav4 hit the woman as it made the lane change.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Rav4 said they were unable to stop or avoid the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation, police said.

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

