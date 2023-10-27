81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman hit by vehicle, killed while walking on Loop 410 on South Side

No criminal charges are pending

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Loop 410, South Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while walking across Loop 410 on the South Side on Thursday evening.

San Antonio police said the 40-year-old woman was walking from north to south in the 10500 block of SE Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue at around 7:20 p.m.

A vehicle approached the woman from a hill crest and slowed down, but a Toyota Rav4 behind that vehicle switched lanes to go around the slowing vehicle.

Police said the Rav4 hit the woman as it made the lane change.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Rav4 said they were unable to stop or avoid the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation, police said.

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email