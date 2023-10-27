Woman ejected, killed in crash on Interstate 35 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the single-car crash before 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway near Somerset Road.

They said a woman was ejected from her car after it rolled over and landed in a grassy median. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-35 were closed at Somerset Road, but they have since reopened.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

