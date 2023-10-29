85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD searching for 3 gunmen after man shot on East Side

Shooting victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, East Side, Crime
San Antonio police investigate a shooting in the 5000 block of Mary Diane Drive on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on the East Side on Sunday.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot in his upper body before noon in the 5000 block of Mary Diane Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said three male suspects, who were all armed, left in a silver car.

Additional information about the shooting is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email