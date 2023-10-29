SAPD searching for 3 gunmen after man shot on East Side

San Antonio police investigate a shooting in the 5000 block of Mary Diane Drive on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on the East Side on Sunday.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot in his upper body before noon in the 5000 block of Mary Diane Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said three male suspects, who were all armed, left in a silver car.

Additional information about the shooting is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: