SAN MARCOS, Texas – A man was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a homicide in San Marcos.

San Marcos police said the homicide happened Monday morning in the 900 block of North Interstate 35.

Officers searched for Andre Symon, 32, in connection with the homicide.

As of 4:05 p.m., police had taken Symon into custody.

Further details are limited. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.