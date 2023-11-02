High Tech Day introduces Hispanic students in San Antonio to careers in STEM

SAN ANTONIO – A local event created a space where Hispanic students can envision themselves in a career in science, technology, engineering and math.

HACEMOS, an AT&T employee group that supports Hispanic and Latino employees and their communities hosted High Tech Day.

“Today’s event, students are going to be participating in coding, working on smart tech vehicles and also get a chance to participate in hands-on robotics,” said Cosme Saenz, President of HACEMOS.

HACEMOS partnered with the nonprofit, Junior Achievement of South Texas and the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology or SAMSAT, for the 25th annual event.

Students from Edison High School explored AREA 21 inside the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

STEM educator Giselle DeLeon said there are many STEM field opportunities in San Antonio.

“With coding there’s a lot of different branches. One, first and foremost in robotics, we have Robotics Plus One down the street,” DeLeon said.

DeLeon said field trips are important.

“I live maybe 10 minutes from this place. I have seen this place grow. I have seen the ups and downs in the area. So, being able to make STEM and coding more accessible for kids of all kinds and being able to talk to them in a way they want to be talked to, that’s really important. So, no one gets left behind,” DeLeon said.

The event is also taking place in 15 other cities across the US.