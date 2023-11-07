Veterans Day discounts, freebies for veterans, active-duty military

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday marks Veterans Day, and it’s a day to honor those who served.

To commemorate Veterans Day, restaurant chains, stores and businesses in the San Antonio area are offering freebies, deals and discounts for veterans and active-duty military members.

See below for a list of discounts and deals for Veterans Day, or on days otherwise noted. All offers require veterans or military members to show ID.

Food discounts and deals

Applebee’s is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free meal at select locations on Saturday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Bubba’s 33 is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free lunch, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 11. They can also pick up a raincheck voucher, which is good through May 30.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free meal and non-alcoholic beverage on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Chili’s is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free entree from a fixed menu on Saturday, Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in only.

Circle K is offering a free cup of coffee for former and current military on Saturday, Nov. 11 when they order through the Circle K app.

Denny’s is offering free Grand Slams to veterans and active-duty military members on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to noon. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Freddy’s is offering a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card to veterans and active military personnel on Saturday, Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary to receive the offer. Cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Hawaiian Bros is offering a free classic plate lunch for veterans and active military when they show ID. This offer is for dine-in, drive-thru, and carry-out only (excluding ghost kitchens).

IHOP is offering a free stack of pancakes for veterans and active-duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. The offer is available for dine-in only.

Scooter’s Coffee is offering veterans and military members a free handcrafted drink of any size on Saturday, Nov. 11. The offer is only valid once per person, while supplies last, and is not available for order ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Smokey Mo’s is offering one free breakfast taco from 7-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 for veterans and active military when they show military ID or come in uniform. Smokey Mo’s also offers a 10% discount every day for active-duty military.

Non-food discounts and deals

Great Clips is offering a free haircut or free haircut card for veterans and active-duty military members on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Kohl’s is offering active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate families 30% off between Friday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12. A valid military ID is required.

San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission for active-duty military members and veterans throughout November with a valid military ID. Up to four members of their party can get 50% off admission.

Vineyard Vines is offering a 15% discount on almost everything for active-duty military members and veterans.