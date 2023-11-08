Clerk punched in face trying to stop suspected shoplifter; 1 man in custody, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he allegedly attempted to steal from a West Side smoke shop and then punched a store clerk in the face while he was confronted early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a Vapecity in the 4800 block of West Commerce Street, not far from North General McMullen Drive and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, three people, two men and a woman, had been attempting to steal pipes worth about $40 from the 24-hour smoke shop. That’s when, police say, as the clerk went to take back one of the pipes he was punched in the face.

SAPD said the three people ran from the store. Two of them were not found. Officers, however, eventually caught up to one of the men around the corner from the store and took him into custody. They say they believe he is the man who hit the clerk.

SAPD said the store clerk refused medical treatment at the scene.

The name and age of the man in custody were not provided.

The incident is another example of a worker who was recently hurt trying to stop a suspected shoplifter. Just a week ago, a loss prevention officer at Macy’s in North Star Mall was shot as she confronted a man who she believed was stealing.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, police said.