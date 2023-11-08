75º
Comal’s ISD’s Davenport HS percussion ranks #1 in state at UIL band competition

The band and color guard placed sixth in the state 4A competition

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Comal ISD, Davenport High School, UIL, Marching Band
Davenport High School Wolf Percussion section ranks first in the state. (Comal ISD)

SAN ANTONIO – In its second year as a state finalist, the Davenport High School band and color guard is walking away from this year’s UIL marching band competition with several top honors.

The band’s percussion section took home first overall in the 4A competition. The band and color guard placed sixth.

The competition took place at the Alamodome on November 1.

Of the 26 bands that qualified for the state competition, 10 advanced to the finals — including Davenport, which was named the 2023 4A UIL Area E Champions.

In just four years, the band has garnered considerable attention and growth. One area seeing growth is in the percussion section. Only three members made up the section in 2020. Now, it has grown to over 24.

Several other area high school bands took home honors.

In the 6A competition, the Reagan High School band placed 7th.

Hondo is the only area high school competing in the 3A competition. Wednesday, November 8, is the final day of the competition.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

