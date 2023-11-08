San Antonio police warn of armed vehicle thefts in North Side community

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police hope to close a case involving multiple vandalism, vehicle thefts, and vehicle break-ins plaguing a North Side community for several weeks.

Police are closing in on several teens wanted in connection with the crimes in the 78230 ZIP code.

Property Crimes Task Force Detective Rudy Salgado said SAPD is looking for three to four people involved in the crimes. His unit has also been swamped with similar investigations across the city.

Officers are going out in plain clothes doing surveillance regularly, Salgado says, but the public can help them by attaching case numbers to the evidence they submit.

“We have a lot of information coming in, and we don’t have cases attached to a lot of this information. It’s good information. The citizens are doing a great job of getting the information out there. But we’re having to sort through a lot of it,” Salgado said.

People can file a report with their local police substation, and any evidence, like a video of the suspects, can be attached to that report with a case number.

Salgado also warns the public not to confront suspects.

“These guys don’t care. They’re dangerous. And they will -- if they have arms, they will come after you,” he said.

Andrew, a resident who lives in the 78254 ZIP code, said a suspect fired three shots in his direction when he yelled at them to stop before they broke into his neighbor’s truck.

“He ran back into the vehicle, raised his hand, fired off three shots and took off,” Andrew recalled.

Salgado said the addition of more than 150 police officers in the next few years should help bring some backup patrols to those neighborhoods.

