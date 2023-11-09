77º
‘That’s my baby boy!’: Murder defendant has emotional outburst during first day of trial

Vernon Dixon is accused of killing a 19-year-old on the East side in March 2022

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County judge ordered a jury out of the courtroom after a murder defendant had an emotional outburst during his first day on trial.

Vernon Dixon is charged with killing 19-year-old Avonte Boyce in March 2022 at an East Side apartment complex.

Jurors watched a video of officers trying to save Boyce’s life when Dixon cried out.

“That’s my baby boy!” Dixon shouted, grabbing at his clothes and covering his face.

Prosecutors say Dixon knew the victim.

A woman who took the stand said she considered Dixon to be her father. She said Boyce is her children’s father, and she considered him her husband.

Prosecutors argue that this case is a puzzle. The defense agreed, adding that it would be challenging for the prosecution to prove it.

“When you see everything, or rather the lack of evidence they have, I believe you’ll return the only verdict you could possibly return -- that is not guilty,” said defense attorney Adam LaHood.

If the jury finds Dixon guilty of murder, he could face up to life in prison.

