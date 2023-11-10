Behind the Kitchen Door: Roach infestation leads to temporary closure of West side restaurant

Campos Los Dos Hermanos, located in the 7200 block of West Military Drive, got a 75 on its October health inspection.

SAN ANTONIO – The health department forced a West Side Mexican restaurant to temporarily shut down last month to deal with a roach infestation.

This week, the owner told KSAT Reporter Tim Gerber they’ve made some changes to keep things clean behind their kitchen door.

Campos Los Dos Hermanos

Campos Los Dos Hermanos, located in the 7200 block of West Military Drive, got a 75 on its October health inspection. It was a passing score, but employees were still forced to temporarily shut down due to a roach infestation.

After seeing multiple live roaches throughout the kitchen, the inspector pulled the restaurant’s license. The inspector noted, “Live roaches in all stages of life found in several areas/crevices in the kitchen and behind equipment.”

A manager was caught grabbing a dead roach. That person wasn’t wearing gloves and went on to work in the kitchen without washing their hands.

The inspector noted that no worker washed their hands during the hour-and-a-half-long inspection.

There were also plenty of flies in the kitchen. A wood table needed to be cleaned, fumigated or removed to eradicate all pest contaminants.

The business was told to hire pest control services and thoroughly clean before being allowed to reopen.

Gerber dropped by this week to ask some questions. Owner Sergio Campos said they were only closed for three days. He blamed the pest problem on his former pest control company.

“We fired the pest control we used to have. He used to come twice a month,” Campos said. “He didn’t do the job, so we got new pest control, and he’s working good here.”

Campos is now hoping customers give them another chance.

Las Islas Marias

Las Islas Marias in the 10000 block of Perrin Beitel got a 73 on its October inspection.

The inspector found several dead pests floating in a container of water.

The ice machine exterior was not in good condition, and employees were using a dented food can in place of a broken refrigerator leg.

They had to remove slices of pie for sale that were made at the manager’s home.

Seven of the violations were repeats, but they were able to correct 11 violations during the inspection.

The business was given 10 days to prepare for a reinspection.

Gorditas Y Taqueria La Comarca Lagunera

Gorditas Y Taqueria La Comarca Lagunera, located in the 3700 block of Pleasanton Road, earned a 78, a 9-point drop off from its previous inspection in June.

Employees had eggs sitting out that temped at 80 degrees, well above the required 41 or below. They were told to keep the eggs refrigerated.

They weren’t storing meat properly.

Workers were seen touching food with bare hands.

The inspector found a paint can stored next to an open bag of flour.

The business also needed to update its permit.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (10/1-10/6)

Taco Cabana, 100

6826 N FM 1604 E

-------------------------------

Pizza Hut, 100

1013 Austin Hwy

-------------------------------

Velvet Taco, 100

103 W Grayson St

-------------------------------

Chick-fil-A, 100

27 NE Loop 410

-------------------------------

Shipley Do-Nuts, 100

20711 Wilderness Oak

-------------------------------

Donut Kolache Palace, 99

7280 UTSA Blvd

-------------------------------

McDonald’s, 98

16522 Nacogdoches Rd

-------------------------------

Long John Silvers, 97

5430 Walzem Rd

-------------------------------

Gogi Street, 96

12820 Jones Maltsberger

-------------------------------

Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 95

12030 Bandera Rd

-------------------------------

Sea Island Shrimp House, 94

11715 Bandera Rd

-------------------------------

El Bucanero, 93

13802 Embassy Row

-------------------------------

Domino’s Pizza, 92

2819 Palo Alto Rd

-------------------------------

Taco Cabana, 91

9719 Poteet Jourdanton Freeway

-------------------------------

Subway Sandwich Shop, 90

6912 W Military Dr

