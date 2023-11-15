Body camera video shows SAPD officers shoot, kill man after chase just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released body camera video showing an armed suspect’s confrontation with officers that led to his shooting death.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Oct. 17 on Gus Garcia near Colima Street, just west of downtown.

Two officers saw the suspects in a vehicle with expired registration and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the vehicle slowly drove away from officers before turning into a residential neighborhood.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver and a passenger got out and were seen on body camera video running from officers.

Officers were able to catch Brittany Legree, 27, and take her into custody for evading arrest and several outstanding warrants.

However, the other suspect, identified as 18-year-old Richard Rodriguez, continued running through the neighborhood as officers chased him.

In the video, officers are seen running after Rodriguez when they noticed he was armed with a gun.

One of the officers shouted “gun!” and was seen drawing his pistol, pointing it toward Rodriguez in the bodycam video as they continued running down the street.

Rodriguez tried to jump a fence, and officers continued to pursue him while shouting to drop his weapon.

Eventually, Rodriguez made his way to a home on Gus Garcia. Police said he then turned toward the officers and raised his weapon.

“Officers in the front of the home on Gus Garcia saw the suspect turn towards them and raise the gun at them. These officers then pointed their weapons at the suspect and shot multiple rounds, striking the suspect,” said SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso.

Multiple rounds of gunfire are heard on the body camera video, and one officer yells, “Stop reaching for it!” alluding that Rodriguez continued reaching for his weapon.

A few more rounds are discharged, and officers closed in on Rodriguez, according to the video.

Despite lifesaving measures for Rodriguez, he died from his injuries at the scene, according to SAPD.

A second firearm was also found on his person, concealed in his waistband.

The District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.