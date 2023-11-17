Behind the Kitchen Door: Roach infestation forces temporary closure of Mexican restaurant

Taquitos El Dorado, located in the 3400 block of Pleasanton Road

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a recent history of high scores saw its October health inspection score take a big hit due to a roach infestation. The pest problem also forced the health department to suspend their license.

KSAT Investigates Reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to find out what was happening behind their kitchen door.

Taquitos El Dorado

Taquitos El Dorado, located in the 3400 block of Pleasanton Road, earned a 76 on their recent health inspection, leading to it being temporarily shut down. The score was a big drop off from the 88 it got in June and the 91 it earned in March of this year.

The inspector suspended the restaurant’s license due to a significant roach infestation.

The inspector noted several dead pests and live roaches were found inside the business. They were hiding in holes in the walls, below prep tables, the dishwashing area, and beyond.

The business was told to hire pest control, patch up the holes, and thoroughly clean the place.

In addition to the bugs, they had tomatillos with mold-like spores growing on them, cooked rice was stored in a T-shirt bag, and slices of cheese were stored on top of raw beef.

Gerber dropped by the business this week to see if they’ve made any improvements. A worker said they had to close for about a week to do all the cleaning, and they’ve hired pest control, which has fixed the problem.

The business hopes to return to its streak of high scores.

Vicky’s Mexican Restaurant

Vicky’s Mexican restaurant in the 2300 block of Pinn Road earned a 76 on its October health inspection. According to the report, it racked up 15 violations during the inspection, nine of which were repeats.

The inspector wrote that the business had been told repeatedly to fix some plumbing problems, including leaving the hot water on at a sink and repairing leaks.

Employees had to throw out food that wasn’t cooled properly.

A worker was washing dishes without sanitizer, and the rinse step was also skipped.

Employees were storing prepared foods in T-shirt bags, and live and dead roaches were in the kitchen.

They were told to thoroughly clean and be ready for a re-inspection.

La Michoacana Meat Market

La Michoacana Meat Market in the 1200 block of North Flores earned an 84 on its October inspection.

Small live and dead insects were found in bulk food containers storing sugar and powdered cocoa. The items were tossed out, and the containers were cleaned. Flies and gnats were also hanging around the mop sink near the bakery.

A worker in the butcher area washed their hands with gloves, then walked off without drying or changing gloves.

The store also needed to clean up a black substance growing in a cold hold.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections (10/8-10/14)

Ay Chiwawa! Mexican Cafe, 100

1615 N FM 1604 E

--------------------------------

Cafe Don Juan, 100

1422 W Commerce St

--------------------------------

First Watch Restaurant, 100

830 NW Loop 410

--------------------------------

Pizza Hut, 100

9815 Culebra Rd

--------------------------------

Taco Bell, 100

21118 US Hwy 281 N

--------------------------------

Pho Filet, 99

9910 W FM 1604 N

--------------------------------

Smoothie King, 98

18427 Rim Dr

--------------------------------

Carnitas El Guero, 97

10151 Culebra Rd

--------------------------------

Dunkin Donuts, 96

14510 NW Military Hwy

--------------------------------

Sodexo Inc Hortencias Café, 95

4301 Broadway

--------------------------------

Hills & Dales Ice & Food, 94

15403 White Fawn Dr

--------------------------------

Taqueria El Ranchero, 93

502 Porter St

--------------------------------

Sunshine Bakery, 92

1001 N New Braunfels

--------------------------------

Papa John’s Pizza, 91

1230 Austin Hwy

--------------------------------

Ruben’s Cafe, 90

3002 Commercial Ave

