The ‘largest outdoor ice skating rink in Texas’ is now open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a fun way to burn off all of the Thanksgiving calories, you’re in luck!

A new attraction is opening up in front of the Pearl at 1603 Broadway for all ages to enjoy — an ice rink that is said to be the largest outdoor ice skating rink in the state, according to its organizers.

The ice skating rink opens Nov. 23 through Dec. 31, 2023. Operating hours for each day are from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the company’s website, each ice skating session is $15 and includes a skate rental and a Winter Wonderland Pass.

The skate session can last up to an hour unless it’s the last session of the day, which is 45 minutes.

If you want to explore the Winter Wonderland without skating, tickets are $5 each. Visitors can enjoy a Polar Express train ride, Grinch Greenery, Candy Land, and other attractions, according to its website.

Before the ice rink, its organizers also installed a pumpkin patch in the same location, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 29.

This is the second ice skating rink in San Antonio open during this holiday season.

The Rotary Ice Rink in Travis Park returned to downtown earlier this month. It will remain open daily through Jan. 15.

