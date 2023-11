SAN ANTONIO – Like many classic rock bands, this cult classic sandwich just can’t say goodbye.

Despite its “farewell tour” last fall, McDonald’s announced the McRib sandwich is once again on the menu for a limited time.

It won’t be available nationwide, but you will be able to get your hands on one in San Antonio. The sandwich is only being offered in the South and Central U.S.

McDonald’s first introduced the sandwich in 1981 and has been discontinued and brought back many times since.