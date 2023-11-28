Man shot, killed by 2 San Antonio police officers identified by medical examiner

A man was shot and killed by two SAPD officers on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, near the intersection of SW 29th and West Commerce streets.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by two San Antonio police officers early Monday was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seven Allen Lopez, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of W. Commerce St., near SW 29th Street on the West Side. His cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds.

SAPD Chief William McManus said he was shot by police when he pulled out a handgun during a chase.

The officers first tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with Lopez and another person inside. The vehicle stopped, and both people bailed from the car and ran to a parking lot, McManus said.

At one point, Lopez pulled out a handgun and two officers shot him, McManus said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time it is unclear if the second suspect was apprehended.

McManus said both officers have been with SAPD for about five years. They will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a news conference early Monday, McManus said they had not reviewed the body camera footage.

“We’ll have more information once we do that,” he said. The information is preliminary and subject to change, he added.

