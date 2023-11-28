Organizers prepare for Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio neighborhoods are preparing for thousands of runners to hit the pavement for this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Race director Adam Zocks says this race will be the second on the current route.

“We made a few changes to the course to really give the runner a better experience overall,” Zocks said.

The new route streamlines the race’s path, taking runners into the East Side.

“We tried to limit any impact as much as possible,” Zocks explained. “So the feedback that we did get was just a, you know, a wake-up call for us to make sure that we put more time and effort into letting everybody know about the event.”

Zocks said that in the months before the race, they send out thousands of flyers to notify people who live and work along the route of potential effects on their area or commute.

“We really put a lot of effort into making sure that people know that the event is coming and how it’s impacting their area and alternate routes,” he said.