55º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Organizers prepare for Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon

The new route streamlines the race’s path, taking those running the full marathon into the East Side.

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, Downtown, East Side, Running

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio neighborhoods are preparing for thousands of runners to hit the pavement for this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Race director Adam Zocks says this race will be the second on the current route.

“We made a few changes to the course to really give the runner a better experience overall,” Zocks said.

The new route streamlines the race’s path, taking runners into the East Side.

“We tried to limit any impact as much as possible,” Zocks explained. “So the feedback that we did get was just a, you know, a wake-up call for us to make sure that we put more time and effort into letting everybody know about the event.”

Zocks said that in the months before the race, they send out thousands of flyers to notify people who live and work along the route of potential effects on their area or commute.

“We really put a lot of effort into making sure that people know that the event is coming and how it’s impacting their area and alternate routes,” he said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

email