Courses released for Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K

FILE - Runners compete during the Humana Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon & 1/2 Marathon on December 08, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series has released the courses for the biggest running event of the year in San Antonio.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, Dec. 2 with the 5K and 10K and continue on Sunday, Dec. 3 with the half-marathon and marathon.

Contrary to recent years, the 5K and 10K will not start near Sunset Station. Instead, the courses start on downtown’s west end, at West Houston Street and North Santa Rosa Street.

Both routes head east along Houston, then north along Highway 37, and then northwest on Jones Avenue. The 5K route then travels back to Travis Park while the 10K route goes north of downtown to San Antonio College and then to Travis Park.

The finish line for both races is at Travis Park.

Similar to last year, the start line for the half-marathon and marathon is at City Hall. Runners and walkers will head up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park.

At mile five, both races will enter Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and wind through the base for three miles.

The half-marathon course will head back downtown, while the marathon course will head to the East and Southeast Sides before going back west to downtown.

Both races will end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

This will be the 15th Rock ‘n’ Roll running event to take place in the Alamo City. The series typically attracts about 20,000 runners each year.

The start times for the 5K and 10K are at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. The start times for the half-marathon and marathon are 7 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Read also: