San Antonio restaurants, bars offer discounts for runners and walkers for Rock ‘n’ Roll weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Athletes participating in this weekend’s Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in downtown San Antonio can cash in on a few perks before and after their run.

Rock ‘n’ Roll’s website lists 15 restaurants, bars and coffee shops where participants can get discounts on food or drinks.

All runners and walkers have to do is present proof of participation, including a bib, medal or confirmation email.

The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Milam Park, at the corner of West Houston and North Santa Rosa street.

The half-marathon and marathon races are expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, near City Hall.

The deals start on Friday, Dec. 1, and continue through the weekend.

Here are the local perks for participants:

Bier Garten: Get 20% off food purchases from Dec. 1-3.

Black Laboratory Brewing: Get 20% off the in-house tab from Dec. 1-3.

CommonWealth Coffee and Bakery: Get 10% off between Dec. 1-3.

Crockett Tavern: Get 20% off food purchases from Dec. 1-3.

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana: Get 20% off food and non-alcohol beverages between Dec. 1-3. Dine-in only.

Elsewhere Texas: $4 drink specials including beer, wine, and specialty drinks from Dec 1-3.

Halcyon Coffee + Bar + Lounge: Get 10% off food and beverages between Dec. 1-3.

Howl at the Moon: Get free admission between Dec. 1-3.

MadDogs British Pub: Get 20% off food purchases between Dec. 1-3.

On The Bend: Get 20% off food purchases from Dec. 1-3.

Prost Haus: Get 20% off food purchases from Dec. 1-3.

Roadmap Brewing Co.: Get $4.5 pints between Dec. 1-3.

San Antonio Museum of Art: Get $2 off general admission between Dec. 1-3.

San Antonio Zoo: Get 20% off standard admission and 20% off memberships.

Southwest Elixirs: Get 20% off between Dec. 1-3.

Click here to read more about virtual perks.

