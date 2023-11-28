55º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Shooting leaves man dead, his mother wounded in Somerset

Mother expected to survive following incident in the 19600 block of North Dixon

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Somerset, BCSO, Shooting
A shooting in Somerset at a home in the 19600 block of North Dixon left a 19-year-old man dead and his mother wounded. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting in Somerset on Monday left a teenager dead and his mother wounded.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old man and his mother got into an argument around 5 p.m. at a home in the 19600 block of North Dixon.

The man grabbed a gun and shot his mother, who is in her 40s, twice before turning it on himself, BCSO said.

The two were transported to University Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

The woman’s condition was not known, but she is expected to survive.

Deputies are interviewing other people who were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email