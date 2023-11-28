Shooting leaves man dead, his mother wounded in Somerset

A shooting in Somerset at a home in the 19600 block of North Dixon left a 19-year-old man dead and his mother wounded.

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting in Somerset on Monday left a teenager dead and his mother wounded.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old man and his mother got into an argument around 5 p.m. at a home in the 19600 block of North Dixon.

The man grabbed a gun and shot his mother, who is in her 40s, twice before turning it on himself, BCSO said.

The two were transported to University Hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead.

The woman’s condition was not known, but she is expected to survive.

Deputies are interviewing other people who were inside the home when the shooting occurred.