54º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Steele, Dripping Springs face off with trip to state quarterfinals on the line

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Alamodome; game available to stream on MeTV

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Sports, Football, High School Football, Big Game Coverage, Steele, Dripping Springs

SAN ANTONIO – The No. 1 Steele Knights football program (12-1-0) is prepared to meet Dripping Springs (11-2-0) in the Class 6A Division II regional final this Saturday inside the Alamodome.

Steele is making its first fourth-round appearance since 2020, having defeating Brandeis, Round Rock McNeil and Harlan along the way. In each game this postseason, the Knights have score 40-plus points while holding their opponents to 27 points and under.

Dripping Springs enters the week fresh off a dominant performance over John Jay, 50-27.

“They’re a really talented team you know and they’re very well coached,” Steele junior wide receiver Royal Capell said. “Especially coming out of the Austin area. They’re a little bit bigger than we usually see.”

The two programs kick off at 7 p.m. The game will be available to stream live on MeTV.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter