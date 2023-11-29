Steele, Dripping Springs face off with trip to state quarterfinals on the line

SAN ANTONIO – The No. 1 Steele Knights football program (12-1-0) is prepared to meet Dripping Springs (11-2-0) in the Class 6A Division II regional final this Saturday inside the Alamodome.

Steele is making its first fourth-round appearance since 2020, having defeating Brandeis, Round Rock McNeil and Harlan along the way. In each game this postseason, the Knights have score 40-plus points while holding their opponents to 27 points and under.

Dripping Springs enters the week fresh off a dominant performance over John Jay, 50-27.

“They’re a really talented team you know and they’re very well coached,” Steele junior wide receiver Royal Capell said. “Especially coming out of the Austin area. They’re a little bit bigger than we usually see.”

The two programs kick off at 7 p.m. The game will be available to stream live on MeTV.